Key Highlights

The Economic and financial crimes Commission arraigns a banker for stealing N23.5 million.

The banker was arraigned after he was petitioned for diverting funds meant for a fixed deposit of a customer to his own account

He pleaded not guilty to the six-count charges against him and the judge ordered his remand in EFCC’s custody.

A Port Harcourt Division of the Federal High court has ordered the remand of a banker in EFCC’s custody for alleged stealing and currency counterfeiting to the tune of 23,500,000.00.

Justice P. I. Ajoku gave the order on Tuesday remanding Fasiku Olusegun Rapheal, a banker and former staff of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

Olusegun was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a Six-count charge bordering on stealing.

According to the EFCC, Olusegun committed the offense between June 21, 2021, and December 13, 2021, while he was a staff of the FCMB.

Charges by EFCC; Olusegun was arraigned by the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the EFCC on March 27, 2023, following a petition to the EFCC.

The petitioner accused him of diverting N23 million meant for a fixed deposit to his own account.

Upon arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him by the anti-graft agency.

Subsequently, the EFCC’s lawyer asked the court to fix a date for the commencement of the trial. He also asked the court to order the remand of Olusegun in its custody.

Olusegun’s lawyer did not object to EFCC’s plea, consequently, the court granted the prayer by EFCC.

Justice Ajoku ordered the remand of Olusegun in the custody of the prosecution ( EFCC).

He then adjourned the matter till July 13, 2023, for the commencement of trial.

Two of the charges reads;

“That you, Fasiku Olusegun Raphael on or about the 11th of June, 2021, at Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst you were staff of First City Monument Bank Plc stole the sum of Ten Million, Forty, Thousand Naira (N10, 040, 000, 00) only property of Esther Imade Ehire and thereby committed an Offence punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap. C38 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2004 read together with Section 1 (1) (b) of the Failed Banks (Recovery of Debts) and Financial Malpractices in Bank Act Cap B3 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2004″.

“That you, Fasiku Olusegun Raphael on or about the 13th of December, 2021, at Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst you were staff of First City Monument Bank Plc stole the sum of Eight Million Naira (N8, 000, 000, 00) only property of Okoye Peter Ikechukwu’ and thereby committed an Offence punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap. C38 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2004 read together with Section 1(1) (b) of the Failed Banks (Recovery of Debts) and Financial Malpractices in Bank Act Cap. B3 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2004”.