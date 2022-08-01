Nigerian agribusiness, Ellah Lakes Plc has appointed Paul Farrer as the new Deputy Managing Director of the company.

In a disclosure signed by Olumoroti Alli, the company expressed excitement to be adding Farrer to the team with his valuable experience.

Farrer will be responsible for the operational growth and development of the Company, and the expansion of the Ellah Lakes Staple Crop Processing Zones (SCPZ’s) strategy across Nigeria.

What the company is saying

It stated, “Ellah Lakes Plc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Farrer as the new Deputy Managing Director of Ellah Lakes Plc. Prior to this appointment, Paul Farrer was the Country Manager for Innscor International, then the Group Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer of Food Concepts Plc.

“His last Seven (7) Years in Nigerian Private Sector have been spent as the CEO of Nascon Allied Industries PLC, leading a team of over 600 staff. NASCON Allied Industries Plc. is also listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited.

“Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, Chuka Mordi commented: “We are very happy and excited about the extremely valuable addition of Paul to the team. He has a proven track record both internationally and in Nigeria.

“We have set ambitious growth targets for Ellah Lakes Plc, and Paul Farrer possesses the wealth of experience required to develop companies in the challenging Nigerian environment. We are very glad to welcome him on board to strengthen the Ellah Lakes Executive team.”