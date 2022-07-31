The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the command on red alert over alleged plans to attack the state by some criminals and terrorists.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Sunday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the Police Commissioner has also placed on alert all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders in a bid to forestall any attack and deal with it decisively.

What the Lagos State Police spokesman is saying

Hundeyin said that the command is working closely with other sister security agencies to ensure that no person or group of persons succeeds in destabilising the peace and serenity enjoyed by the good people of Lagos State.

The statement from the command reads, ‘’The Lagos State Police Command is not unmindful of intelligence reports suggesting that Lagos State could be on the radar of some persons planning attacks across the country.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command on high alert alongside all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, in a bid to ensure that any planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud.

“The Command is also working closely with other sister security agencies to ensure that no person or group of persons succeeds in destabilising the peace and serenity enjoyed by the good people of Lagos State.’’

The Lagos Police spokesman said that the Lagos police boss was using the medium to allay the fears of Lagosians and assured them that all human, material and operational resources had been fully and optimally deployed across the length and breadth of the state especially border towns, towards ensuring there is absolutely no breach of the peace.

He said, ‘’Consequent upon the carefully laid down security plans/strategies, all residents of Lagos State are urged to go about their lawful duties without panic or fear.

“Lagos residents are equally enjoined to remain very vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to security agencies.’’

What you should know

Recall that a few days ago, there were reports of a leaked memo from the headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), alerting its state commands of planned attacks by 2 terrorist groups, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram, in some attacks in the North-West, North-Central and South-West.

Some of those states allegedly slated for attacks include Lagos, Kaduna, Kogi, Katsina and Zamfara states as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

This is coming as there have been increased attacks by these terrorists and kidnappers around Abuja with some reported casualties