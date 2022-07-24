Despite Alphabet’s recent stock split, Larry Page, co-founder of the most popular search engine in the world, saw his fortune valuation fall below $100 billion.

Page is the seventh-wealthiest person in the world as of July 2022, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of roughly $99 billion. Google’s search ranking algorithm, PageRank, is co-created by Page and bears his name. In 2004, he and co-author Brin won the Marconi Prize.

Amid unprecedented sell-offs on the Nasdaq, a market hub for significant tech stocks, the tech mogul has lost almost $30 billion this year.

The parent company of Google, Alphabet, saw its share price decline by 5% on Friday as investors remained uneasy. Investors’ responses are sympathetic.

What you should know

Because of the disappointing second-quarter profit figures and the lack of outlook, Snap plummeted almost 30% before the market opened. When compared to analyst expectations of ($0.20), Snap’s Q2 EPS was ($0.02).

Additionally, the revenue for the quarter was $1.11 billion rather than the $1.15 billion average projection. In Q2 2022, Snap reported 347 million daily active users (DAUs), an increase of 54 million from the previous quarter.

Due to the blue-chip stock’s (GOOG) 20-to-1 split into two classes of shares on Monday, which resulted in a drop in share price from above $2,200 to $108 at the time of writing this report.

The market capitalisation of Alphabet is unaffected by the stock split. The company is still one of the most valuable businesses on the planet with a value of around $1.5 trillion.

Alphabet’s Google dominates rivals like Microsoft’s Bing or the privately held Yahoo!, which have market shares of just 3% and 1%, respectively, in internet search, with a share of 92%. Industry observers assert that Google just offers superior results due to its sophisticated algorithms built to rank websites by relevancy and quality.

The blue-chip company has access to more user data because of its size. It can continuously improve its search algorithms and better match adverts with the most interested customers in a given good or service.

The amount of money earned by Alphabet increased by 23% year over year to $68 billion, with Google advertising (which includes YouTube revenue) accounting for $54.6 billion, or 80%, of the total.