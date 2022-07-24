It’s another weekend and if you’re like me, I’m an OUTSIDER because I need to give you all content and the weekend is a time to unwind and explore new places and new activities *wink wink*. I’ll be dropping dates for my island and mainland family, so if you are thinking of new restaurants to visit with friends and family, these are 6 restaurants you can visit on a budget of 10-15k.

Woodgreen: This restaurant/lounge is located in Osapa London, Lekki, Nigeria. And as the name implies, the interior is refreshing. It has a lot of wood designs and greenery. Every night at this restaurant feels like a party and it’s a happy place to be. With less than N10,000 you can have an amazing meal. I recently discovered their seafood tomato-based pasta and I can tell you for a fact that once you taste it, there’s no going back. The calamari and prawns in this pasta are gigantic. I don’t know what they do to the pasta, because WHAT!!!, the pasta is made from heaven. I love it so much that it’s my go-to pasta almost every weekend and the great thing is that you can also place an order for pick-up and enjoy their delicious meals from the comfort of your home. I have a video of this restaurant on my YouTube channel, I’ll leave a link below.

Circa Lagos: I’ve been to this restaurant a couple of times and when it comes to their food. Hmm… I’ll rate their food 8 out of 10. Every meal I’ve had there was definitely a hit, from their pasta to their seafood platter, always a hit, and oh my God, their cocktails are the best. The ambience gives a clean refreshing vibe, although the restaurant is quite small. I’ll recommend a really intimate lunch or dinner date. The service is also good, the waiters are very friendly. I also have a video on this restaurant, and link is down below. I also have a video about this restaurant on my YouTube Channel, please check it out.

News continues after this ad

Bourbon House Cafe: This restaurant has the best coffee in all of Lagos (slide into my DMs let’s argue it out… lol). Aside from the coffee, the food is really nice, the service is good and the ambience is quite chilled. I have been to their restaurants in both Victoria Island and Ikeja. I love the Victoria Island restaurant more because it’s more spacious and there’s an indoor and outdoor spot. I also love the fact that their menu covers both continental and African dishes. They have meals for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, any meal of the day, so the menu can suit any occasion. You will spend a minimum of 11,000 on food and a cocktail here.

News continues after this ad

Cactus Lagos: This still remains my number 1 restaurant so far, because firstly, the ambience is great, it’s warm, friendly, each space has a whole different vibe and there’s literarily a space for every kind of setting you want; lunch date with friends, date with a partner, lunch with family. The service is also great, food comes quick and the food, hmm… the food is awesome. You would comfortably get a great meal with less than N10,000. I have a video about this restaurant on my YouTube Channel, please watch and subscribe.

The Nest Lagos: This restaurant/lounge is located in Yaba, Lagos. If you are looking for a place to unwind, please you need to visit this place and the great thing is that every weekday, there are activities laid out for you to enjoy. You should definitely check their page @thenest_lounge to get a hold of the weekly activities schedule. Apart from this, their food is also really good. They have really tasty meals and guess what, the prices are quite affordable, so please don’t deny yourself of this premium enjoyment.

Hua Han Lagos: The first time I visited this restaurant was so exciting for me and I’m never going to forget the experience because it was my first time trying out Korean meals. So, if you are looking for something different, you should try Hua Han. Stepping into Hua Han will make you feel like you’re actually in Korea or China. If you are a KPop or KDrama fan, you would love this. If you like Asian food, they have a Chinese and Korean restaurant so you would definitely love it. If your kids love Korean Drama or if they like Naruto, you should surprise them by taking them there. The ambience is nice, food is lovely and the cost is affordable, you can get a meal and a drink for N10,000. Hua Han has restaurants in Ikeja and Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island. I also have a video of this restaurant on my YouTube Channel, please check it out.

I hope I’ve been able to motivate you to join me as an OUTSIDER this weekend. If you’re also looking for outfits to wear for your events or outings this weekend, you should definitely follow my clothing store. We’re launching today. I’ll leave my handle down below.

Please follow me on all social media platforms, subscribe to my channel and watch my videos. If you’d also love me to visit your restaurant or if you’d like me to review any restaurant, please drop a comment or send me a DM on my personal Instagram page. I love y’all. Thank you for reading.

Personal Instagram page: https://bit.ly/3S1uy3Q

Business page: https://bit.ly/3oqdCGt

YouTube links:

WoodGreen: https://bit.ly/3Pvi6Y9

Circa Lagos: https://youtu.be/WofmK9y1r8E

Cactus Lagos and Hua Han Lagos: https://youtu.be/YsmB99bQwLk