Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf also known as CDQ has lamented the hardship faced by many Nigerians.

The hip-hop artiste in a recent tweet pointed out that the situation continues to get worse for the masses every day.

Despite this, he pointed out that the minimum wages have remained stagnant wondering how the low-income earners cope.

What CDQ is saying

In a Twitter post, he wrote, “The only question is: how did we get here? What happened to our currency that it got so depreciated even below Ghana’s cedis. Where are the developments all the money borrowed spent on? All these people ruling us, do they have heart and conscience at all? Are they really human?

“Are we going to ignore d fact that things are really getting difficult for d masses day by day in Nigeria? People are getting tired already. Pure water N5 is now N20; Egg of N30 is now N120; Bread of N200 is now N1,200; diesel of N164 is now N800; yet no increase in minimum wages.”

The music artiste will not be the first to lament the high cost of living in the country, as it is no secret that food prices have skyrocketed and inflation rate has continued to rise.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate in the month of June 2022, surged further to 18.6% compared to 17.71% recorded in the previous month.

The inflation rate climbed to its highest level in 65 months (over 5 years), and the fifth consecutive monthly rise. The last time the inflation rate in Nigeria touched the 18.6% ceiling was January 2017, when it stood at 18.72%.

The increase is largely attributed to the hike in energy and food prices as there was scarcity of petrol in most cities in the country in the review month, leading to a significant rise in transportation costs across the country.