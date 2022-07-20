Nigeria’s healthcare sector is set to experience a major boost with the launch of WOWD&M.

With poor health and wellness indices and impact on productivity desire a tailored and integrated solution to see meaningful improvement. With very Poor access to medicare – With low life expectancy (below 60 years) and the doctor-to-patient ratio of 7000 to 1(WHO recommends 600 to 1), the need for innovative solutions to unlock opportunities for better healthcare for Nigerians cannot be overstated.

WOWD&M, an affiliate of InnovaRx Global Health – a vertically integrated premier Healthcare solutions provider is launching in Nigeria to:

Help equalise access to healthcare leveraging on technology, i.e telemedicine, teletherapy, rapid diagnostics and cloud-based Agastha health record system.

Power Wellness on Wheels: An e-commerce and on-demand last-Mile delivery of healthcare products and services to your doorstep, enhancing comfort and convenience

All year-round preventive health and All-inclusive management of Non Communicable diseases

The launch of WOWD&M involves Free health screening at select locations – Surulere, Idimu and Ejigbo and environs.

According to Dr Ismail Badjie, Founder & CEO of Innovarx Global Health, The WOWD&M model is healthcare delivery is the next iteration of care that meets the needs of the entire population in urban and rural communities. The concept truly democratizes access to preventative and management care by allowing three hundred and sixty degrees of participation from stakeholders both locally and internationally.

The proven success of the model in The Gambia over the past two years signals tremendous opportunities to optimize the standards of care in the Nigerian health ecosystem. WOWD&M is poised to be a beacon of hope for millions of citizens that will now have quality healthcare services delivered at their doorstep.

