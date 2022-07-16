One of the keys to productivity is a good work-life balance. Whether fresh out of university or only a few years into the world of work, young workers consisting of Gen Zs and the latter half of millennials should be able to have a good work-life balance.

According to Wikipedia, “Work–life balance is the balance that an individual needs between time allocated for work and other aspects of life. Areas of life other than work–life can be, but are not limited to, personal interests, family and social or leisure activities.”

Our desire to succeed professionally can push us to set aside our own well-being, as work takes precedence over everything else in our lives. Creating a harmonious work-life balance is critical, though, to improve not only our physical, emotional and mental well-being, but it’s also important for our career.

The consequences of work-life imbalance which includes; burnout, stress, anxiety and depression can be averted by strategically choosing your work environment and activities that you engage in when not working.

Work

Ever since the pandemic, more organizations have switched to hybrid working systems. Not everyone can work from home because their living space may not be that conducive. In this case, it is good to look at alternatives like this:

Workstation

The ultimate office away from your office, Workstation is a coworking space. With two locations – one on Victoria Island and one in Maryland, the spaces offer a quiet and comfortable working space under several membership plans.

Rap Joint

Decorated with retro hip-hop and vintage memorabilia, Rap Joint is a bookstore, a records store, a restaurant, and a listening lounge.

Rap Joint offers its visitors a space to explore hip-hop’s philosophical and socio-political depth. It also serves food and drinks and has quiet areas to work in.

Café Neo

A coffee shop is a wonderful place to work remotely from. People around the world choose their favourite cafes, whether chain establishments or mom-and-pop stores to work or study from to increase their productivity.

Café Neo is a coffeehouse chain in Lagos. With the flagship store in Victoria Island and several others across Lagos, it is the ideal place to get work done. With a menu of pastries and beverages to keep people alert and focused, it is an option that should be considered.

Relax

Young workers are relatively new in the workforce meaning they can’t afford to go to a spa frequently or travel often for restful vacations. Here are some places to go to and things to do that won’t break the bank.

Rufus & Bee

Located in Lekki at Twinwaters, Lagos, Rufus & Bee is a games arcade and bowling centre.

From classic snooker games to the contemporary dance revolution, a sports bar, bowling lanes and an American Tex-Mex Restaurant. With over 100 exciting games including snooker, bowling, and shooting games, Rufus & Bee provides the ultimate gaming experience for young adults.

South Lagos

South Lagos is an upscale and casual restaurant located in Victoria Island. South offers brunch, a full menu, and an impressive bar that serves an array of drinks. Besides being a good place to spend time with friends, eat a meal, and relax, the restaurant also has a bubbling nightlife. South Social happens every Friday night. With good music, drinks, and people dancing, it is the perfect way to start a weekend if you enjoy organized parties.

Leisure Sports Paintball

Playing a physical game such as paintball helps reduce pent-up stress. It is adrenaline filled and extremely fun for people who are a little competitive. At Leisure Sports Paintball in Lekki, the total experience is made available. People can come as individuals and pay to enter a game, or as a group to make it more personal.