President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the Federal Government would continue to provide the needed support required to wipe out terrorists and insurgents ‘off the face of the earth.’

This was disclosed in a statement by the President’s aide, Garba Shehu after the President attended the graduation ceremony of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna.

According to NAN, Buhari assured Nigerians that he will employ all elements of national power in ensuring security, a just society, peaceful coexistence.

What the President is saying

Buhari pledged that his government would continue to provide the needed support required to wipe out terrorists and insurgents ‘‘off the face of the earth”.

‘‘ The Armed Forces of Nigeria are working tirelessly to enhance their combat effectiveness, operational capability and training necessary to eliminate the threats, in synergy with other institutions and nations.

‘‘ The response of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as the activities of separatists and armed militias amongst others have been commendable.

‘‘This government will continue to provide the required guidance and support to ensure that the desired results are achieved,” he said.

The President also noted that most of the security challenges facing the world today were both asymmetric and trans-border in nature, involving mainly non-state actors in different regions and sub-regions of the world.

He added that the West African sub-region and indeed our beloved continent of Africa are not immune to these threats.

“We have witnessed recent terrorist attacks in Nigeria bearing the hallmark of national and trans-border insurgents trying to cause havoc in Nigeria as well… as in neighbouring countries . It will be part of your duty to confront these terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to our countries,’’ the President told the graduating students.

the President told the graduating students. ‘‘ Our government is poised to promote national security and development, as well as to remain committed to promoting a vision of a secure, safe, just, peaceful, prosperous and strong Nigeria.

‘‘We shall be employing all elements of our national power in ensuring security, a just society, peaceful coexistence, national unity and sustainable development while promoting our good standing internationally”, he added.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari said he was disappointed by the failure of the intelligence system and its utilization at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje in Abuja, which was attacked by terrorists last week.

He said, “I am saddened by the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje. I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it? I am expecting a comprehensive report on this shocking incident.’’