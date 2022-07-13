Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel of a Kaduna Chief Magistrates court has sentenced Bayo Oluwatobi, a travel agent to 10 months imprisonment for N1.5 million scam.

The Magistrate convicted Mr. Oluwatobi on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to the charge proffered against him.

What happened in court

Mr. Frank Raymond had laid a complaint that Mr. Oluwatobi fraudulently obtained N1.5million from him under the pretence of obtaining a French visa and ticket for him.

However, the convict failed to deliver the ticket to enable Mr. Raymond to travel as planned.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Chidi Leo argued that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 314 and 287 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State 2017.

Delivering judgement, Magistrate Emmanuel, ordered the defendant to pay the sum of N1.5 million as compensation to Mr. Raymond, the complainant.

Following his guilty plea, the court sentenced him to 10 months imprisonment with the option of paying N20, 000 fine.

Nairametrics had earlier reported how an American allegedly defrauded two Nigerians of $368,698 under the pretext of procuring them green cards.

The defendant in the case, Mr. Marco Ramirez, was charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC) on an amended nine-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences.

In May, Magistrate Emmanuel arraigned one Suleiman Farouq, a 33-year-old civil servant for allegedly defrauding 15 job seekers of N3.2million.

The defendant had promised to secure jobs for the 15 job seekers after claiming to be an agent for the State Internal Revenue Service.

After convincing the job seekers to pay N213,000 each in order to help secure employment for them, he never secured the job for them nor did he return their money.