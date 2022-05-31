Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel of the Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court has arraigned Suleiman Farouq, a 33-year-old civil servant for allegedly defrauding 15 job seekers of N3.2million.

Mr Farouq had promised to secure jobs for the 15 job seekers after claiming to be an agent for the State Internal Revenue Service.

He was arraigned on Tuesday after being charged to court for fraud following a report at the State Criminal and Investigative Department via a letter of complaint on March 20.

What happened in court

The defendant had convinced the job seekers to pay N213,000 each in order to help secure employment for them.

Inspector Chidi Leo, the Prosecution counsel alleged that the defendant had claimed to be an agent for the State Internal Revenue Service in order to defraud them.

However, he never secured the job for them nor did he return their money, an offence which contravened the provisions of Section 138 of the Penal Code Law Kaduna State, 2017.

When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him.

His counsel, Mr Bala Nasiru, prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate Emmanuel granted his prayers and admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate directed that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

He then adjourned the case until July 4 for a hearing.