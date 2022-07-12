The Nigerian government’s recent agreement with Germany for the repatriation of 1,130 Benin bronzes which were looted from the ancient city of Benin kingdom in 1897, will help to stimulate domestic tourism in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Lai Mohammed the Minister of Information during the inauguration of The Art Hotel in Lagos on Monday.

Mohammed added that it will also be the single largest repatriation of looted works of art anywhere in the world.

What the minister is saying

Speaking at the event, the Minister stated, “There is no doubt that the return of the most coveted Benin bronzes to Nigeria will help to stimulate domestic tourism in our country.

“Let me restate our commitment to recovering our priceless works of art which were looted from our country.

News continues after this ad

“Our efforts in this regard have started to yield fruits. Last week, in Berlin, Germany, we signed the agreement for the repatriation of 1,130 Benin bronzes which were looted from the ancient city of Benin kingdom in 1897.

“This number represents the single largest repatriation of looted works of art anywhere in the world” he added.

News continues after this ad

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last week that the Nigerian Government and Germany signed a historic joint declaration that will pave the way for the return of 1,130 Benin bronzes to Nigeria.

Lai Mohammed described it as the ”single largest repatriation of artefacts anywhere in the world” as he stated that by this singular action, Germany has taken the lead in correcting the wrongs of the past

Later this year, Nigeria will host the World Culture Festival 2022 in partnership with the Art of Living Foundation.