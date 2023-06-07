Article summary

The immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has been appointed the Managing Partner of an international lobbying firm, Ballard Partners, less than 2 weeks after he left office.

Ballard Partners specialises in all aspects of governmental and public affairs, including legislative and executive agency advocacy.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ballard Partners on its official Twitter account on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Opening the first office in Africa

The statement reads: “Ballard Partners, one of the top government relations firms in the United States, is opening its first office in Africa in Abuja, Nigeria, the nation’s capital.

“Lai Mohammed, the immediate past Nigeria minister of information and culture, will serve as the managing partner of the Abuja office and the firm’s satellite office in Lagos, the nation’s financial center.”

What the firm’s president is saying

The firm’s president, Brian Ballard said that Mohammed was given the role because he “is one of the most respected officials in the country.

Brian Ballard said, “Opening our first African office in Nigeria expands our firm’s international footprint to three continents and builds upon the important work we have done on behalf of African nations and companies in Africa and the U.S.,” the firm’s president said.

“We are honoured to have former minister Lai Mohammed join the firm as our managing partner in Nigeria. He has a long record of public service and is one of the most respected officials in the country. His outstanding reputation and exceptional experience will be invaluable to our firm’s clients.”

Lai Mohammed reacts

Reacting to his new appointment, Mohammed said Ballard Partners has a perfect record globally and is delighted to be a part of the firm.