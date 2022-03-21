The Federal Government has announced that it will host the World Culture Festival 2022 in partnership with the Art of Living Foundation.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Sunday to commemorate the 2022 International Day of Happiness at the Happiness Centre in Lagos.

The Minister revealed that the last World Culture Festival, hosted in India in 2016 attracted over 3 million visitors.

What the minister is saying

Lai Mohammed revealed that the World Culture Festival 2022 will mark the 40th anniversary of the Art of Living Foundation, which is a volunteer-based, humanitarian and educational non-governmental organization.

He added that its Happiness Centre in Lagos offers several stress-elimination and self-development programs based on breathing techniques, meditation and Yoga.

“The date and venue of the event will be announced later,’’ Alhaji Mohammed said, adding that the last edition of the World Cultural Festival was held in India in 2016 and attracted 3.5 million people.

“I found this very impressive because it reminds me of the popular saying, ‘a sound mind in a sound body’, which explains the interconnection between physical exercise, mental equilibrium and the ability to enjoy life,” he said.

“I commend and congratulate the proprietors of this centre. Their decision to establish the centre is an affirmation of their willingness to contribute to ensuring the overall well-being of Nigerians through a holistic approach to health that brings harmony to body, mind and soul,” he said, adding that 90% of the patrons of the Happiness Centre are Nigerians seeking to harness the power of alternate medicine, herbal remedies, yoga, breath-work and meditation to achieve physical, emotional and mental balance for individuals.

