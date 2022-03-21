Access Bank Plc has announced a final dividend payment of N0.70 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended December 2021.

This takes the total dividend to N1.00 kobo, made up of the interim dividend of N0.30 per share which was paid on the 29th of September 2021, and a final dividend of N0.70 per ordinary share, subject to withholding tax.

According to the disclosure filed with the Exchange (NGX), shareholders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of April 19, 2022.

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N24.88 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Tuesday, April 19th 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Coronation Registrars Limited and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

Access Bank Plc has 35,545,225,622 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N348.34 billion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on the 18th of March, 2022 at N10.40 per share and closed at N9.80 per share.

What you should know

Access Bank Plc had released its Audited 2021 financial results earlier, for the period ended 31 December 2021, reporting a profit of N160 billion, representing 51.13% growth year on year.

Interest income of N601.70 billion was reported in the full-year period compared to N489.22 billion in the same period of 2020.

Earnings per share was recorded as N4.58 kobo against N3.01 kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 5.38% from N9.30 at the beginning of the year to N9.80 as of the time of writing this report.