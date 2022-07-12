Creating a sustainable financial system has never been easier than it is now in a digital economy. More Africans are able to generate a stable income by offering various digital services or working with brands to promote their services as influencers.

Today we’ll explore how you can earn decently by being a crypto influencer.

As you may know, celebrities & influencers earn by getting promotional or ambassadorial deals from companies. They can also earn by offering direct services to their audience

A crypto Influencer is simply any individual that has built a large audience online from consistently delivering quality information and updates about crypto.

Although there are a couple of crypto influencers in Africa, it’s still a relatively virgin niche. The icing on the cake is that crypto gigs are arguably one of the highest paying, and some offer life-long earning opportunities. I’m guessing you like the sound of that!

So, how do you get started?

To begin with, you need good knowledge of crypto and how it works so that you can deliver value to your audience. Even if you don’t have significant knowledge about crypto, don’t worry. It’s pretty easy, and you can get the hang of it in no time. So don’t dash out of this article just yet.

The next thing you’ll need is an audience. (I mean, who’s an influencer without an audience?) The size of your audience will greatly increase your odds. You can build followers on social media platforms like Telegram, Twitter and YouTube.

Truth be told, building a successful system here may take a while — but what great venture is any different?

To help you better understand the nitty-gritty of this opportunity, Bybit is organizing a two-day workshop on “How to become a crypto influencer & earn big!” The event is scheduled to be held in the Bybit Africa Telegram community on July 14 & 15, 2022 at 5 pm WAT daily. Established crypto influencers will be sharing their experience, as well as the perks of being a crypto influencer.

It gets even better — because by participating in this event, you could win a share of $200 prize pool and be on your way to earning up to $1,000 monthly.

What are you waiting for? Join our community and set your reminder for this free event now.



About Bybit



Bybit is the most reliable crypto exchange in the world, with more than 6 million users worldwide. It’s built to serve all crypto users, such as NFT enthusiasts, P2P traders, and spot & derivatives traders, to mention but a few. In a nutshell, if you have a crypto-related need, Bybit can serve you.

If you want to increase your income, but don’t know how to trade crypto, then check out copy trading on Bybit, which allows you to earn stable passive income.



Don’t have a Bybit account already? Sign up now.