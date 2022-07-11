Nigerian health workers have announced a threat to go on a solidarity strike in support of the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This was disclosed by Mr Biobelemoye Josiah, national president of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), a statement he jointly signed with Mr Auwalu Kiyawa, Acting Secretary-General of the union, on Sunday in Abuja.

They urged the FG to implement without further delay all the agreements it had entered with the unions, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

What they are saying

Speaking in the statement, the health workers said, “MHWUN stands in solidarity with the university based unions in the ongoing struggle to emancipate and reposition the public tertiary Institutions in Nigeria for progressive development.”

Condemning the slow response from the FG, they added that In order to protect the future of our youths whose academic life is being disrupted, “We call on the government to implement without further delay all the agreements it had entered with the unions.

“We urge the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari’s earlier directive to resolve all outstanding issues with the unions is backed by immediate acceptable action that would end the stalemate.

“MHWUN wishes to use this medium to unequivocally state that we firmly stand behind the university-based unions and the clear position of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), leadership in this historic struggle.

“Our state councils have been put on red alert, and we will not hesitate to declare a solidarity strike in support of the unions if the government fails to resolve the issues within a reasonable time.”

The Health Union added that no responsible government will close down its public tertiary institutions over patriotic demands for a better funding of its universities and good welfare for its teaching and non-teaching staff.

In case you missed it

ASUU and other unions in public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, have been on industrial action for more than six months over the alleged failure of the Federal Government to meet their demands.

The unions are demanding funding of the revitalisation fund, earned allowances, implementation of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) scheme, as well as promotion arrears.

Nairametrics reported last week that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), says it is ready to end the nationwide strike immediately if the Federal Government agrees to sign the negotiated agreement to invest in university infrastructure and agree to pay salaries through the recommended University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).