The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), says it is ready to end the nationwide strike immediately if the Federal Government agrees to sign the negotiated agreement to invest in university infrastructure and also agrees to pay salaries through the recommended University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

This was disclosed by Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, President of the Union in an interview with Channels TV on Monday evening.

He added that the Union has finished its negotiations and basically waiting on the government’s response.

What ASUU President is saying

Prof. Osodeke stated that the Union wants the best for Nigerian students, stating that “What we want for Nigerian children, go round and see, and compare with Ghana or South Africa and compare them, that is our struggle.”

On when the strike can end, he said, “as far as ASUU is concerned, the strike can end tomorrow, we have finished the negotiations, let the government call us this night, that we should come tomorrow and sign the agreement, we will be there.”

“Let government tell us they have tested and accepted UTAS, we will call off the strike.

“We are finished (with negotiations). We are just waiting, and challenging the government… when will they sign the agreement, and when will they accept UTAS? Those are the 2 questions we need to ask the Nigerian government,” he added.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Government, in response to ASUU, said it has no plans to introduce a different salary payment platform for the trade unions in tertiary institutions, insisting it won’t pay salaries through the recommended University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, dismissed reports that the FG was concluding plans to introduce different salary payment platforms for the trade unions in tertiary institutions.

Ngige said, “No employee or worker can dictate to his employer how he or she will be paid.”