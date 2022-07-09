President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he is fully aware of the economic and security difficulties plaguing Nigeria at the moment and he would not rest until he finds the solution to the problems.

The President stated this in his Eid-el Kabir message to Nigerian Muslims and other citizens on Friday in Abuja, according to Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide

Buhari urged Muslims to avoid associating with violent extremist ideas that have wrongly given Islam a negative image or poor perception.

What the President is saying

President Buhari in his Eid-el Kabir message to Nigerians assured Nigerians that he would not rest until he brings relief to Nigerians.

He stated, “I am quite aware of the difficulties people are facing and working to resolve them.” He urged Nigerians to put the interest of the country above selfish interests and also “use religion as a motivation for the love of our common humanity.”

“If we are putting the teachings of our religions into practice, most of the evils afflicting our society would have been solved.

“Religion should not just be used as a mere badge of identity, but a motivator for doing good for the country and humanity,” he said.

Buhari condemned the exploitation of the people by traders and the stealing of public funds by civil servants and other holders of public trust, saying, these negative vices were reflections of the abandonment of the teachings of our religions.

“Our society is a bundle of contradictions. People display external religiosity without the fear of God; they make life difficult for others; money becomes their god; leaders abandon their oaths of office by taking money meant for the welfare of the people and divert it to their private pockets.

”We should show love and care to our neighbours and others while celebrating this spiritually important event in our lives.

“Muslims should avoid association with violent extremist ideas that have wrongly given Islam a negative image or poor perception,” he said.

What you should know

Nairametrics research recently published a report that looked at the historical data of Nigerian presidents revealing that the administration of President Buhari between May 2019 to date recorded the highest average inflation rate with 14.56%, followed by Obasanjo’s second tenure between June 2003 to May 2007 with 13.65%.

Of the four presidents since the 4th republic resumed, Nigeria recorded its highest average inflation rate of 13.98% under the current Buhari administration, closely followed by Obasanjo’s 8-year administration with an average inflation rate of 12.3%.