In today’s hustle culture, the need and importance of rest and relaxation should be more emphasized. According to the United Nation’s projections, the life expectancy for Nigeria in 2022 is 55.44 years, a 0.57% increase from 2021.

Besides genetics, insecurity, and other factors that are out of an individual’s control, other factors are a person’s lifestyle – adequate exercise, their diet, risky behaviours, and the amount of rest and sleep they get. The benefits of taking a vacation go beyond a person’s life expectancy. It increases one’s productivity, lowers stress levels, and gives better overall mental and physical health.

According to research published in the Journal of Happiness Studies, the ideal length of a vacation is exactly eight days. Researchers noted that a person on vacation will feel an increase of happiness over the first several days of vacation, with that feeling peaking on the eighth day and either plateauing or decreasing from then.

When planning to take a vacation, budgeting is necessary because it helps reduce superfluous spending. Deciding to take a short break to reorient yourself does not have to break the bank. Nigeria has quite a few tourist attractions that should be considered, making rest and relaxation possible in our own backyard.

Here are some interesting vacation spots in Nigeria:

Yankari Games Reserve and Resort

Yankari Resort & Safari is a large wildlife park located in the south-central part of Bauchi State, in northeastern Nigeria. It is home to several natural warm water springs, as well as a wide variety of flora and fauna.

Its location in the heartland of the West African savanna makes it a unique way for tourists and holidaymakers to watch wildlife in its natural habitat. It is also one of the most popular eco-destinations in West Africa.

The Attractions include wildlife, the Wikki warm spring, Marshall caves and so much more. A single room at this resort will cost N9,500 a night.

Ikogosi Warm Springs

With a natural wonder of two springs, Ikogosi is one of the tourist attractions that Nigeria is blessed with. Flowing abreast the warm spring is another cold spring which meets the warm spring at a confluence, each maintaining its thermal properties.

With rooms ranging from N13,600 to N31,300 and meals going from N2,000 to N5,000, it is a good getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city. Entry into the warm springs is N500.

Idanre Hills

Idanre hills is best known for its landscape. Its numerous cultural sites such as ‘Owa’s Palace’, shrines, The Old Court, Belfry, Agbooogun footprint, thunder water (Omi Apaara) and burial grounds have since brought the location fame and the nation’s nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage Site shortlist. It resides 3000ft (914.4meters) above sea level and houses a unique ecosystem upon which the cultural landscape has Integrated. Hotels around these hills cost as low as N7,500 a night.

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort is an African-themed beach with a lagoon and forest resort. The resort boasts of a clean beach, lagoon and mangrove forest that provide visitors with the opportunity to observe, at close quarters, a wide variety of tropical Flora and fauna that include snake trees, mangroves, various species of epiphytes, monkeys, squirrels, bats, and various species of birds such as kingfishers, sea hawks, egrets and ducks.

Combining African-themed hospitality with modern luxury, rooms go for a minimum of N95,000.

Whispering Palms

Located somewhere off the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Whispering Palms is not a five-star hotel but a resort. The central idea behind it is to help its patrons get away. The allure of this resort is that it is best enjoyed as a couple or as a family. The attractions include a zoo, bicycle rides, boat rides, a heritage museum and more. Rooms go for as low as N20,000 a room.