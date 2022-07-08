AIHS was birthed over a decade ago with convincing track records in Nigeria’s housing and construction sector. Its far-reaching effects on businesses and brands are evident in the testimonies of participants and beneficiaries whose businesses have experienced a paradigm shift and those whose housing needs have been met through its housing development communication strategies.

As the 16th edition of the annual event draws near, hopes are high with increased expectations from partners, exhibitors, and prospective consumers. However, to get the best of AIHS 2022, a couple of things must be done.

No doubt, to thrive in any business today, you must possess solid plans backed with proactiveness. Many people start a business with the expectation of turning on their computers or opening their doors and immediately producing money, only to discover that making money in business is considerably more difficult than they anticipated.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

You can avoid this in your business efforts by taking your time to learn, relearn, and unlearn at the 16th AIHS. Whatever type of business you are into or wish to establish, utilizing the 6 tips below will help you gain more insights on boosting your business at the forthcoming AIHS event scheduled to hold from 25 – 28 July, 2022.

1. Gain Visibility

Exploring some initiatives, such as engaging in sales promotion and constructive marketing are a great way to navigate and make the most of your AIHS experience. You’ll be among hundreds or thousands of other participants, but if you can take on a visible role, you’ll be able to stand out from the crowd.

2. Strengthen Relationships

AIHS offers an opportunity to meet new people while also strengthening existing relationships. If you know of anyone who will be attending and would love to reconnect or connect with, or get to know better, be it exhibitors, clients, or business associates, reach out a few weeks before the event to set up a time to meet for coffee or a meal while you’re there. This will definitely go a long way.

3. Make Sales

Since inception, over N100 billion transactions have been done through the AIHS mega event, based on the testimonies and feedback received from those who have participated in the annual programme. It’s no gainsaying that AIHS facilitates sales and profits.

4. Connect To AIHS App On Google Play Store

Here, you will get a rundown of daily events, connect to exhibitors and book for deal room meetings and b2b meetings with banks, government officials, international financial organizations, etc.

5. Connect With the Speakers

AIHS guest speakers and panelists are key experts in the housing and construction industry. So, don’t be afraid to ask questions or to stay (even if you’re the last person) at a session to say hello, tell them you enjoyed the presentation, and collect their business cards when necessary. If you don’t get a chance to ask your question in person, you can always ask it via the AIHS mobile app (AIHS CONNECT), specially designed for the event.

6. Keep in Mind What You’ve Learned

There’s a lot to take in with days full of speakers and sessions, and you’re unlikely to remember everything when you get home. So, organize your notes and information so that you can easily access it when you return to the office. Regardless of your preferred note-taking format (pen and paper, laptop, tablet, smartphone), write down the three key takeaways and any follow-up you want to do on the topic or with the speakers at the end of each session you attend. This will help to refresh your memory and give you specific tasks to complete when you return to work.

7. Complimentary Follow-up

You were gathering business cards, new Facebook friends, and Twitter followers at the conference. After that, it’s up to you to do something with them. Send a personal follow-up to everyone you met within a week of returning from the event to let them know you enjoyed meeting them. Set up a phone call or in-person meeting with anyone with whom you want to do business or build a relationship.

AIHS 2022 promises to be great, impactful, and worthwhile. If you have not registered, kindly do that today and have your business move to another level of productivity and accomplishment.