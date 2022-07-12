The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Oscar Onyema alongside three other Chief Executive Officers will be facilitating a discussion session on the role of Capital Market in solving Nigeria’s housing problem at the 16th Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) scheduled for 25 – 28 July, 2022.

Other speakers that will be joining the discussion include; Bola Onadele, Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group Plc; Bolaji Balogun, Chief Executive Officer, Chapel Hill Denham; and Adaze Uzor-kalu, Chief Executive Officer, Green Bridge Advisors.

Giving the revelation in Abuja on Tuesday, the Coordinator of the event, Festus Adebayo revealed that the speakers will focus mainly on how the capital market can be accessed for affordable housing finance and delivery in the country.

The 16th edition of the event will feature at least 34 international speakers from around the world, and over 15,000 participants from more than 15 countries are expected to grace the event.

Furthermore, over 350 exhibitors have registered for the event, with the hope that more will follow suit.

Discussions with political leaders, a climate change session with an emphasis on green housing, exhibitions, a proptech session, financing discussions, deal-room meetings, and other activities will be part of the event.

Top housing and construction companies including Dangote, Lafarge Africa Plc, Cosgrove, Brains and Hammers, and Stanbic IBTC are among those supporting the event.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, is expected to officially declare the event open, while the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, will serve as the principal host.