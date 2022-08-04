In recognition of its exemplary contributions to the housing and construction industry, CDK Integrated Industries received the Porcelain Tiles Manufacturer of the year award at the recently concluded 16th Africa International Housing Show, AIHS 2022.

CDK Integrated Industries Limited which is one of the leading manufacturers of porcelain tiles in the world was the platinum sponsor of the event. The company supported the organizers of the event to reinforce the efforts of industry stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to ensure quality housing for every Nigerian.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, CDK Integrated Industries Limited, Bernard Longe, said that “the housing and construction industry in Nigeria has a huge responsibility as our service transcends mere commercial activities to societal values and functions. CDK takes its role in this seriously and the award is a validation of our drive for quality and excellence.”

The award was received by the Business Development Manager, CDK Integrated Industries Limited, Edmund Okwuasaba, on behalf of the company at the Awards Presentation and Gala Night of the four-day long event in Abuja.

CDK Industries Limited received the Porcelain Tiles Manufacturer Award alongside outstanding personalities in the industry including: Tpl Olutoyin Ayinde of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) who bagged the President of Professional Bodies of the year award; South African based affordable housing advocate, Kecia Rust who received the Affordable Housing Promoter of the year award; and Rt Hon. Alhassan Doguwa who was awarded the Housing Friendly Legislator of the Year.

CDK Industries Limited is one of the best producers of porcelain tiles in the world. With a large distribution network, the company is a leading solution provider in the real estate and construction sectors in Nigeria. CDK porcelain tiles are best in class and widely accepted in the market due to durability, impermeability to moisture, and resistance to wear and tear.

News continues after this ad