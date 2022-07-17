In preparation for another edition of Africa’s largest housing and construction event- Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), participants have been urged to explore the various mortgage opportunities at the one-off event to actualize their homeownership dreams.

Giving the charge in Abuja on Friday, the coordinator of the event, Festus Adebayo revealed that over fifteen primary mortgage institutions will storm the event starting July 25th to showcase their products and services to prospective participants.

“It’s worthy to note that First Trust, City Code, First Generation, Infinity, AG Mortgage banks, among other primary mortgage institutions will be storming the 16th AIHS.

“We also look forward to welcoming participants from over 15 countries, as the era of COVID protocols is over”, he said.

According to Adebayo, foreign ministers of works and housing, home-based and international speakers of repute have been invited from different countries with the likes of Morocco, Egypt and Pakistan to reel out their success stories in the area of affordable housing delivery and latest trends in the mortgage industry.

He stated that issues revolving around non-interest financing, property technology, Green housing, and vocational skills development will be discussed at the event.

Over 300 exhibitors have confirmed participation with not less than 15,000 participants have registered for the event.

Another new entry to keep an eye on at AIHS 2022 is Stanbic IBTC bank.

The event will be held between 25th and 28th July, 2022 at the International Conference Center, Abuja.