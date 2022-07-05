The Lagos State Government has announced that it will intensify its partnership with the private sector through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to provide reasonably priced and more affordable houses to Lagosians.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Mr. Ope George, who said the State has continued to partner with interested private individuals and organisations on building more housing units for residents across the State.

Some of the projects executed under the PPP model in Lagos

George in his statement listed some of the housing projects that have been executed through the PPP model to include; the Housing Estate Development in Igbogbo, Ikorodu, built on 8.8 hectares of land in collaboration with Messrs. M-Bridge Limited, and another 20 units of Luxury Residential Apartments developed in partnership with Messrs. Westerfield Expert Construction Limited on a parcel of land belonging to the Lagos State Liaison Office in Abuja.

Some of the ongoing housing projects under the PPP arrangement

George revealed that the Lagos State Government is also partnering with Messrs. Brooke Assets and Resources Limited to develop 20 hectares of land into a mini-city of 3,546 units of One and Two-Bed Apartments in Imota, Ikorodu area of Lagos State, adding that similar multiple apartments are currently being built in Ilubirin, Abraham Adesanya, Ajah as well as GRA, Ikeja.

He said, “The GRA, Ikeja project consists of multiple apartments located within the Lagos State Old Secretariat building, Ikeja. Other affordable apartments have been erected and delivered at Bayview Estate in Ikate-Elegushi; Lateef Jakande Housing Estate, Igando; Badagry Housing Estate; Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Estate, Igbogbo and Babatunde Olushola Benson Housing Estate, Ibeshe.’’

Others are Phoenix Apartments, Ilupeju; Lagos Homs, Magodo and Omole; Lagos Homs, Lekki Phase 1; Babatunde Raji Fashola Homs, Iponri Estate; Sunnyville Apartments, Ogba and Courtland Villas, Igbokushu, Ikate-Elegushi.

The Special Adviser also revealed that the Lagos State Government recently commissioned the Greater Lagos LBIC Apartments at Agege, the product of a joint venture between Lagos Building Investment Plc (LBIC) and RPDC Limited.

George pointed out that the state government has commissioned at least 15 Housing projects since the inception of the present administration and delivered 3,526 housing units across the State, noting that the government will continue to partner with the private sector to provide affordable infrastructure and reasonably priced houses to the good people of Lagos State.