The Lagos State Government has announced the shutdown of the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, over concerns about the safety of the pupils in the school.

This follows the death of a 5-year-old pupil, who was suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Mrs Adefisayo Folasade, who said that the school will remain closed pending the investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials, in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

What the Lagos Commissioner of Education is saying

Folasade said that a preliminary investigation by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the school is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school.

The statement from the commissioner reads, ‘’The Lagos State Ministry of Education has shut the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba. The school will remain closed, pending an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials – in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

‘’The investigation is sequel to the death of a five-year-old pupil, who is suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school. The police are investigating the matter.

‘’A preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school.

‘’The Ministry is concerned about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for intervention. The school will remain closed until all the required approval processes are concluded. Parents are advised to note the closure and wait for the conclusion of the administrative investigation. ‘’