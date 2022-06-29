The Zamfara State Government signed into law, the anti-banditry bill which proposes the death penalty for those found guilty of banditry, kidnappings and other related offences.

This was disclosed by Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle on Tuesday as he signed the Prohibition and Punishment for Banditry, Cattle Rustling, Cultism, Kidnapping and Other Incidental Offences, 2022 ACT.

This also comes as the Governor signed an Executive Order which gives vigilantes the right to bear arms and fight bandits also.

What the Governor is saying

The Governor stated that the law which is part of the government’s series of efforts to address the nagging challenge of banditry and associated crimes in the state will enable the state to fight insecurity and banditry that has ravaged its locals, s.

He said, “Today, we have signed the bill on Prohibition and Punishment for Banditry, Cattle Rustling, Cultism, Kidnapping and Other Incidental Offences, 2022.

”You may recall that yesterday (Monday) I inaugurated four security-related committees, as part of our counter-banditry initiatives.

“Formation of the committees is aimed at ensuring the effective implementation of the security measures being taken to end the over-decade-old banditry and other security-related challenges.”

The governor said Executive Orders 7, 8,9, and 10, provided the legal instruments and operational guidelines for the committees, citing the importance of security, which he says “Zamfara State, under my watch, will continue to explore all possible remedies to our plight.

”Those making insinuations about our decision to support the right of community members to self-defence against ruthless attacks by bandits ought to take into consideration the scale of the problem we are facing.

“They should take into account the plight of the innocent people who are maimed, killed, and kidnapped every day in various parts of the state,” he added.

He added that the state Community Protection Guards works in the same capacity as a Civilian Joint Taskforce, JTF in Borno and Amotekun in the southwest sub-region, adding that the move is particularly significant considering the fact that there is currently no part of the country that is not facing one form of insecurity or the other.

The new law, according to him, will serve as a legal instrument for prosecuting banditry-related offenders, as it would provide any person found guilty of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, cultism or being an informant to the bandits to be liable for the death penalty.

It also provides that anyone found guilty of aiding and abetting crimes would be liable to life imprisonment, 20 years imprisonment, or 10 years imprisonment, without an option of a fine.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier that The Zamfara State Governor, Mohammed Matawalle, directed residents of the state, particularly farmers to acquire guns to defend themselves against bandits and terrorists who appear to be ravaging the state.

Matawalle in the statement said that the government would distribute 500 forms to each of the 19 emirates in the state for those willing to obtain such self-defence weapons.

He said the government has approved the immediate closure of all markets, and filling stations and banned the riding of motorcycles in Mada, Wonaka and Ruwan Bore districts as well as Yandoto emirate in Gusau and Tsafe Local Government areas of the state respectively, due to the deteriorating security situation.