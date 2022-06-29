The NGX closed on a flat note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.3 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 51,802.48 points to reflect a decline of 0.003% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 21.27%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N811 million.

At the close of the market on Wednesday, the 29th of June 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.93 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as IKEJAHOTEL led 17 gainers and 14 losers, topped by UPL at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 9,086.50 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

IKEJAHOTEL up +10.00% to close at N1.21

ROYALEX up +7.29% to close at N1.03

NPFMCRFBNK up +7.27% to close at N1.77

FIDELITY up +4.88% to close at N3.44

GLAXOSMITH up +4.84% to close at N6.50

NGX Top ASI losers

UPL down – 9.62% to close at N2.35

CHAMS down – 8.00% to close at N0.23

LINKASS down – 6.90% to close at N0.54

CUTIX down – 6.25% to close at N2.25

FTNCOCOA down – 5.71% to close at N0.33

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

MBENEFIT – 212,508,835

GTCO – 42,151,855

UBA – 23,985,500

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N867,539,818.50

NESTLE – N424,313,543.30

ZENITHBANK – N275,104,220.15

Market sentiment trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 17 gainers surpassed 14 losers.