France is a great place for both graduate and undergraduate study for a lot of reasons.

Asides from the fact that it is a beautiful country and that it is the home to Paris, its beautiful capital, it has other attractions that make it amazing for international students.

The first great thing about France is it is not saturated as other countries. Most Nigerians apply to universities in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States but hardly to France because of the language barrier, however, the education system in France accommodates English speakers.

In France you can apply for a program that is English taught and such programs would be fully taught in English.

The second good thing about France is that you have the opportunity to learn a new language. French is a major language in the world and knowledge of French or the ability to speak the French language is an added advantage and is not only great for one’s résumé but also great for building relationships with people and even earning extra income.

The third best thing about French is that there’s a structured system and community in Nigeria that can help you facilitate your application to study in France. In major cities in Nigeria such as Abuja and Lagos there is an Alliance Francais, wherein the Campus France lies. It is also a place where interested applicants can go to make inquiries and be properly guided on how to carry out their applications without necessarily having to use agents.

Campus France also allows you to connect with the alumni of Nigerian students in France and get guidance from their experiences on how to navigate their own process.

The fourth reason is that there is an alternative education system which is mostly unique to France as other countries just offer part-time, full-time or online learning classes. France offers all these as well as the alternative education system. The alternative education system is a special arrangement for students that allows them to work for three days of the week working in a company and the other two days taking classes in school with the company taking care of the tuition.

The fifth reason which is the icing on the cake for French universities, is the fact that most universities offer very low tuition. Although some universities in France have started charging higher fees, so many universities still charge what is called “National fees” which can be as low as €200 per year. Very affordable when you compare it to other countries.

There are also a lot of scholarships available for students and many universities in France make the list among the top universities in the world. Some of the universities that still offer National fees are

University of Paris Saclay

University of Rennes

Universite of Paris

University of Toulouse

More research would unveil more universities. Goodluck.