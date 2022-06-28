Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that Nigerian youths led the demographic for completed new voter card registration at 6,081,456, out of a total of 10,487,972.

INEC disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening, revealing new voter card registrations as of 7 a.m. on Monday, June 27.

This comes after the agency had agreed last week to extend the continuous voter registration process for 60 days in line with a recent court ruling.

What they said:

INEC disclosed that 3,250,449 of the registrants completed the process online, while 5,381,247 did through physical registration.

The gender breakdown of the registrants who had completed their registration comprised 4,292,690 male and 4,339,006 female, with the gender category showing that 6,081,456 of the figures were youths, while 67,171 were Persons with Disabilities (PWD).

INEC also revealed that it had received a total of 23,560,043 applications, including those applying for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and updates of voter information records, citing that 12,317,963 of the applications were from male, 11,242, 080 were from female, while 187,904 applications were received from PWDs.

The states with the most completed new registrations are Delta state at 396,900, Bayelsa at 379,438, and Rivers state at 372,406.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last week that The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) agreed to shift the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise by 60 days.

This comes after the June 20 ruling of an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court restraining INEC from ending the voter registration on the 30th of June, 2022.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon gave the order sequel to an ex-parte motion filed by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).