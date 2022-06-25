The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, supporting the broad market by 17 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.17% to close at 51,705.61 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N46.83 billion to close at N27.87 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 21.04%. The stock market has advanced by 8,989.17 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization closed positive as MTNN and AIRTEL grew by 0.26% and 3.97%. While the other 4 companies worth over a trillion remained unchanged at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as CHAMPION led 12 gainers, and 18 losers topped by LIVESTOCK at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 3 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Consumer goods, Oil & gas and Insurance Indices down by 0.56%, 0.46% and 0.71% respectively. While NGX Banking grew by 0.06%, Industrial goods index remained unchanged.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,705.61 points

Previous ASI: 51,618.73 points

% Day Change: 0.17%

% Y-t-D: 21.04%

Market Cap (N): 27.87 trillion

Volume: 156,088,015

Value (N): 1.83 billion

Deals: 4,312

NGX Top ASI gainers

CHAMPION up +10.00% to close at N3.74

JOHNHOLT up +8.62% to close at N0.63

MAYBAKER up +8.47% to close at N3.97

INTBREW up +5.26% to close at N6.00

FBNH up +4.46% to close at N10.55

NGX Top ASI losers

LIVESTOCK down – 9.09% to close at N1.40

REDSTAREX down – 8.64% to close at N2.75

UNITYBANK down – 8.16% to close at N0.45

COURTVILLE down – 6.00% to close at N0.47

FCMB down – 5.71% to close at N3.30

Top 3 by Volume

OANDO – 19,322,396

LINKASS – 11,973,321

TRANSCORP – 9,113,987

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N239,089,953.90

SEPLAT – N194,991,917.00

ZENITHBANK – N178,789,182.55