The Lagos State Government has announced that at least 5,000 Lagosians will get free enrolment into its health insurance scheme, known as Ilera Eko Social Health Plan, courtesy of the Lagos State Executive Council.

The gesture by the state government is part of its programme to celebrate Governor Sanwo-Olu’s 57th birthday on June 25 and in the spirit of his compassion for the indigent and vulnerable.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho. Omotosho said that the beneficiaries will have access to quality health care services and drugs under the ILERA EKO Standard Plan at no cost to them.

What you should know

The nominees for this initiative are expected to be selected from the Lagos State Social Protection Register. An equal number of the 5000 eligible beneficiaries are to be selected from the 5 IBILE divisions of the State and will enjoy Universal Health Coverage.

These beneficiaries have been identified using a multi-dimensional poverty index tool, which includes the poverty means-testing to ensure the accuracy, reliability and validity of the data generated.

The selected beneficiaries will commence access to care from July 1, 2022.

ILERA EKO is the State Social Health Insurance Plan managed by Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), which offers the basic minimum health plan that provides quality and affordable healthcare for all Lagos residents, especially the middle and low-income earners as well as the vulnerable.

Services on the Plan include General consultations; Specialist Consultations; Management of uncomplicated chronic diseases (Diabetes, Hypertension, Asthma); Maternal and Newborn Care; Normal Delivery and Caesarean Section; Dental Care (with Composite filling) and Eye Care, including glasses.

There are also minor and major surgeries; laboratory tests and scans; HIV/TB Testing services; Emergency Health Services; Cancer Care and the provision of prescribed drugs.

A policy cycle under the ILERA EKO Health Insurance Plan runs for 12 calendar months in which an enrolee’s policy is due for renewal before the 25th day of the 12th month to enable such subscribers to have access to care the next month (Start of renewed policy cycle).