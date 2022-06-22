The Lagos State Government has condemned in strong terms the indiscriminate excavation of Magodo wetlands by the Onikosi Family, saying it portends serious danger to lives and property.

The state government’s displeasure was made known by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who visited the area on Monday, describing the action of the Onikosi family as unwarranted, provocative and contrary to the civic gesture of the State Government, which has displayed absolute trust in the Rule of Law in the Magodo land saga.

What the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development is saying

Salako said, “While the Government was busy making efforts to resettle the Onikosi family in Magodo Scheme III, being created in between Scheme I and II and Omole Estate, the family decided to stoop so low by taking the law into their hands and traumatising innocent citizens with the unlawful act, which has affected the foundation of some buildings in Magodo GRA.

“It is unimaginable that any family in Lagos State, noted for her unrivalled sense of accommodation and conviviality, will go to this length to inflict pain on others despite reassurances by the Government.’’

Lagos threatens to sanction Onikosi family

The Commissioner urged the Onikosi family to henceforth desist from any untoward acts such as the current ill-advised excavation in the Estate or face stiff sanctions from the Lagos State Government.

Meanwhile, Salako visited Mr. Bolaji Omotoso, a resident of Magodo Scheme II, to see the extent of damage caused to his property as a result of the excavation by the Onikosi family, commiserated with the resident and advised him to evacuate the building while proper engineering tests would be carried out to ascertain the level of damage.

He pointed out that it was no longer safe to continue occupying the building as it could cave in due to heavy rainfall and noted that the area being excavated had been sealed to arrest the situation.

What you should know

Recall that in December 2021, armed policemen, who were acting on the instruction of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Inspector-General of Police, had laid siege on Magodo Phase 2 estate on the pretext of executing court order following a Supreme Court judgment ceding the ownership to Adebayo Adeyiga’s family, the Judgement creditor.

In the ensuing drama, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, intervened, resolving the Magodo Phase 2 Estate land dispute among warring parties with the allocation of 549 plots of land to judgment creditors within Shangisha area.

Sanwo-Olu, during a stakeholders meeting with Magodo residents, judgment creditors, members of Nigeria Police from the office of the Inspector General of Police, and members of the state executive council set up a committee to meet with the Judgment Creditors (Shangisha Landlords’ Association) for possible resolution.

The governor said the committee would begin work to identify the available plot of lands in Shangisha and allocation will be made in a mutually agreeable location.