The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 66 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 51,091.75 points to reflect a growth of 0.66% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 19.61%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N180.61 billion.

At the close of the market on Tuesday, the 21st of June 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.54 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as LIVESTOCK led 14 gainers and 22 losers, topped by LEARNAFRI at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 8,375.31 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

LIVESTOCK up +10.00% to close at N1.32

MRS up +9.80% to close at N16.25

DANGCEM up +8.30% to close at N270.00

NAHCO up +7.69% to close at N8.40

ROYALEX up +5.56% to close at N0.95

NGX Top ASI losers

LEARNAFRI down – 10.00% to close at N2.25

BUAFOODS down – 10.00% to close at N49.50

JAPAUL down – 9.68% to close at N0.28

GLAXOSMITH down – 9.22% to close at N6.40

NASCON down – 8.56% to close at N11.75

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 19,338,212

UBA – 17,589,757

GTCO – 17,287,012

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

SEPLAT – N556,031,025.10

GTCO – N365,183,298.80

ZENITH – N281,888,425.40

Market sentiment trend towards the bulls despite the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 14 gainers were surpassed by 22 losers.