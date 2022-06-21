Corporate actions are decisions taken by companies’ boards of directors or management teams, that could have impacts on the firms themselves or shareholders.

They include the release of quarterly and full-year results, payment of dividends, closing of shareholders’ registers, and announcing qualification dates and Annual General Meeting (AGM) dates.

Nairametrics has compiled the corporate actions of several firms for the week ending June 24th, 2022, including dividend payments, which investors can expect this week.

Courtville Business Solutions Plc

Courtville Business Solutions Plc declared a dividend of N0.04 per ordinary share for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2021, with a payment date of July 26th, 2022.

The company closed its register of members on June 10-17, 2022. Hence, only shareholders who have registered their names on or before June 9, 2022, will be eligible for dividend payment.

Courtville Business Solutions Plc has 3,552,000,000 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N1.67 billion.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 28.95% from N0.38 at the beginning of the year to N0.49 as at the time of writing this report.

UAC Nigeria Plc

UAC Nigeria Plc declared a dividend payment of N0.65 per ordinary share of 50k each, for the financial year ended 31, December 2021, representing a total of N1.87 billion to be paid to shareholders on June 23, 2022.

The company closed its register from June 8-14 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars on or before June 7, 2022, will be eligible for payment.

The company will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

UACN Plc has outstanding shares of 2,881,296,580 with a market capitalization of N31.98 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 16.84% from N9.50 at the beginning of the year to N11.10 as at the time of writing this report.

Skyway Aviation Plc

Skyway Aviation Plc had declared a dividend of N0.165 per ordinary share of 50k each, for the financial year ended 31, December 2021, representing a total of N223.34 million to be paid to shareholders on June 29, 2022.

The company closed its register from June 6 – 10, 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars on or before June 3, 2022, will be eligible for payment.

Skyway Aviation Plc has a total outstanding share of 1,353,580,000 with a market capitalization of N9.27 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 29.25% from N5.30 at the beginning of the year to N6.85 as at the time of writing this report.

Seplat Energy Plc

Seplat Energy Plc declared a dividend payment of $0.025 cents per ordinary share of 50k each, for the period ended 31, March 2021, to be paid to shareholders on or around June 24, 2022.

The company closed its register on May 31, 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars before May 31, 2022, will be eligible for payment.

Seplat Energy Plc has outstanding shares of 588,444,561 with a market capitalization of N758.80 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 98.38% from N650.00 at the beginning of the year to N1,289.50 as at the time of writing this report.

First Bank Holdings Plc

First Bank Holdings Plc declared a dividend payment of N0.35 per ordinary share of 50k each, for the financial year ended 31, December 2021, representing a total of N12.56 billion to be paid to shareholders on June 21, 2022.

The bank closed its register from June 14 – 15, 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars on or before June 13, 2022, will be eligible for payment.

The company held its Annual General Meeting on Monday, June 20, 2022, at The Oriental Hotel, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Victoria Island.

FBNH Plc has outstanding shares of 35,895,292,792 with a market capitalization of N323.06 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have depreciated by 21.05% from N11.40 at the beginning of the year to N9.00 at the time of writing this report.