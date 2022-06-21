TERAWORK the company creating economic opportunities through sustainable talent supply has launched its iOS and Android mobile app to help employers and entrepreneurs hire, manage and communicate with vetted talent real-time.

According to Femi Taiwo, the CEO of TERAWORK, the app is a ‘game changer’, especially for businesses who now face more difficulties getting manpower with the right skillsets to guarantee growth. About 90% of African companies fail within five years of their existence, contrary to their Western counterparts, who have unlimited access to skilled talent given their adoption of on-demand hiring.

The top reasons for the high failure rate among African businesses include the inability to hire great talent quickly, limited flexibility to the onboard vetted talent on short-term contracts, and the non-existence of trusted platforms to fully manage the remote workforce. Small businesses with lean budgets often settle for unvetted referrals from friends and relatives. Also, many highly skilled professionals in high demand by companies are no longer interested in full-time roles, while geographical barriers limit access to talent in some cases. Businesses located outside of major cities are mostly hit.

The TERAWORK Pay-As-You-Go hiring solution is now mobile and the app aims to eliminate the talent challenges small businesses face. The team is cognizant of the fact that SMEs play an important role in the job creation process since they account for more than 70% of employment worldwide. As businesses thrive, more jobs will be created, boosting economic opportunities overall.

For TERAWORK freelancers, the on-the-go capability brought about by the mobile app increases the possibility of getting hired by local and global clients. TERAWORK believes Africa can be a global digital services hub where billion-dollar opportunities await, and they are at the forefront of this.

With over 99% job success rate and thousands of jobs completed by existing freelancers, finding the right talent to work on projects has never been easier. Users can post their jobs, hire skilled freelance professionals, and achieve project completion faster and at the expected quality.

The new innovative app was designed to help customers discover incredible African talent and can be accessed by downloading the latest versions of the mobile app available in the app stores (Apple AppStore and Google PlayStore).

About TERAWORK

TERAWORK is the leading freelance marketplace in Africa with the mission to create economic opportunities through sustainable talent supply. With the web platform launched in 2018, thousands of users have used TERAWORK to find and hire freelancers for quick tasks and short-term projects. TERAWORK is saving businesses the time and money required to hire highly skilled professionals across 50 or more services ranging from software or mobile apps development, content writing, creative designs, web design, SEO, digital marketing, project management, audio/video services, photography, events planning, legal and accounting services, virtual assistance, etc.

With users across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, UK, US, Canada and more, TERAWORK offers a simple end-to-end process safety via payment escrow, effortless personalized search, access to a diverse and economically competitive pool of freelance talent, task management system for work collaboration, and post-work review system, all with 24/7 customer support.

For queries and interview requests, please contact Titi email: titi@terawork.com, phone number +234-806-294-5596