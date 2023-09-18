Seplat Energy Plc has raised concerns over fraudulent activities involving purchase orders and requests for quotations.

The energy giant made this clarification via a media press release as seen by Nairametrics.

What Seplat is saying

In the press release, Seplat noted that these fraudulent activities which are being circulated via emails, websites, and SMS are aimed at defrauding the public of false purchase orders.

Here’s an excerpt from the press release:

“Seplat Energy Plc has been made aware of various correspondences, being circulated via e-mail, from internet websites, text messages and via regular mail, falsely informing recipients that they have been issued Purchase Orders (PO) or have been selected to participate in Request for Quotations (RFQ)/Invitation to Tenders (ITTs).

These scams, which may seek to obtain money and/or, in certain cases, personal details from the recipients of such correspondence, are fraudulent.

In some cases, the recipients are asked to pay money to specific companies in the UK who are supposedly OEMs of products being ordered.

Seplat Energy Plc wishes to warn the public at large about these fraudulent activities being perpetrated, purportedly in the name of SEPLAT and/or its officials, through different fraudulent schemes.”

What you should know

Seplat Energy Plc has seen its market capitalization cross N1 trillion to join the exclusive group of stocks worth over one trillion (SWOOTs).

Nairametrics reported that the indigenous oil and gas giant achieved this feat as its share price increased to N1837 per share to hit N1.08 trillion in market value.

Seplat is now the 8th member of the current group of stocks worth over one trillion joining the likes of Airtel Africa, MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement, BUA Foods, BUA Cement, Zenith Bank, and GTCO.