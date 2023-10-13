The Chief Executive Officer, of Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown has said that with a significant part of African nations still lacking access to electricity, it is important for African nations to develop the Continent’s abundant gas resources to promote domestic access to clean power.

Brown who stated this at the ongoing Africa Oil Week (AOW) in Cape Town whilst speaking on a panel session dubbed “Monetising Africa’a Gas in the Next 7 to 10 Years” said the development would further the drive towards decarbonization.

He added: “Understanding of the current and potential domestic gas demands will underpin the roadmaps. On a regional scale, the nations of Africa must also put in place the necessary infrastructures to transport and distribute gas within the region, ensuring the availability of affordable and reliable gas supplies to African nations.

“This will also help to promote intra-African trade, developments, and improved regional cooperation. Gas exports to the international gas markets will help the nations to earn foreign exchange inflows to support their developmental needs.”

Need to maximise benefits of gas

Africa should maximise the benefits of its gas resources to the continent with minimal risks. A blend of domestic, regional, and international supply of the resource is required to build roadmaps for a balanced gas monetization strategy.

“A blend of domestic utilization, regional use, and export of gas from Africa will maximizes the benefits of gas to the continent with minimal risks. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals also identified access to power as one of the key goals,” Brown said.

“Affordable and reliable energy allows businesses to create jobs in Africa giving the fast-growing population a future in their country of birth, thereby avoiding mass migration,” he said.

Africa, he stressed, has the right to develop and must use its natural resources to do that, noting that the transition cannot be funded solely by debt or outsourced.