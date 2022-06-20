Atiku Abubakar, the former President of Nigeria and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the 2023 presidential elections has stated that his choice for Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta is an asset to his campaign and will ensure victory at the polls in 2023.

Atiku disclosed this in a statement on Sunday evening, adding that the office of the president, in particular, required that the holder of that office to have clarity of the mind on decision-making.

He added that a victory for the PDP in the general election is a victory for Nigeria.

What Atiku is saying

The former Vice President stated that the process of deciding on a running mate and how it was made in countries that have acquired more experiences in democratic acculturation, provided a window of assessing their preparedness for the job.

He said that in meeting up with the expectation, and more importantly to ensure that he makes a pick of a running mate that Nigerians shall be proud of, it became necessary for him to be introspective about his choice.

Atiku said, “The Governor of Delta State, Okowa and I share a lot of personality attributes in common. He is a fine gentleman, but tenacious.

“His experience as a senator will come in handy in some of the legislative reforms that are urgently needed to reformat our governmental processes.

“Okowa and I are incurable optimists in the future of Nigeria and the promises it holds as one united, peaceful and prosperous country.

“Having him on the ticket brings a lot of assets to our campaign.”

“A victory for the PDP in the general election is a victory for Nigeria. When we win, Nigeria wins.

“The stakes in the election are very high, and it gives me tremendous joy that I can count on your support to win the election and get to work in earnest,” Atiku added.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last week that the Presidential candidate of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, announced the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Okowa is alleged to have played a critical role in the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of PDP during the party’s special convention held over 2 weeks ago in Abuja, where he helped mobilize support for him against other aspirants.

Okowa was picked from a list of other serving governors and leading politicians from the South East and South-South regions which includes Governor Wike of Rivers State, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, former Senate President Pius Anyim, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives and former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, among others.