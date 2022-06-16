The Presidential candidate of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has announced the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by Atiku Abubakar on Thursday on his official Twitter account, where he expressed delight at the choice and looks forward to travelling around the country with him to engage all Nigerians.

There had been reports that some inside sources revealed that the standard-bearer of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar prefers Governor Okowa, who is involved in intense rivalry with his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, for the party’s vice-presidential ticket.

Speaking at the unveiling event of his running mate, Atiku said his Vice President must fulfil the qualities to be president and one that could complement him as a President.

He added that he should symbolize the quality to unite Nigeria, and is not afraid to speak and give advice on governance in the country.

He also added that his running mate must understand what he described as the depth of rots in the Nigerian system, with an understanding of the critical needs of economic growth.

Governor Okowa played critical role in Atiku’s emergence

Governor Okowa is alleged to have played a critical role in the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of PDP during the party’s special convention held over 2 weeks ago in Abuja, where he helped mobilize support for him against other aspirants.

Okowa was picked from a list of other serving governors and leading politicians from the South East and South-South regions which includes Governor Wike of Rivers State, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, former Senate President Pius Anyim, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives and former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, among others.

Following the announcement, Okowa is expected to be screened by a committee already set up for that purpose.