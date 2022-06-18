The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has revealed that the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-Federal Government agreement which has been a major bone of contention in its dispute with the government is progressing smoothly and has reached an advanced stage.

The lecturers union said that the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), which the government has refused to accept, has been tested for the third time by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and would start testing the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) by next week.

This disclosure is part of the statement issued by the ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, and can be seen on the union’s website.

ASUU won’t be discouraged by antics of government officials

The statement partly reads, ‘’The renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement is progressing smoothly and has reached an advanced stage.

“However, we must remain focused to the end of this struggle. UTAS (University Transparency and Accountability Solution) has been tested for the third time. So far, NITDA (National Information Technology Development Agency) has tested UTAS and UPS and will start testing IPPIS next week.

‘’We are undeterred by the antics of some government officials in this respect.

“We are on the threshold of victory. Let us keep faith with the union. A people united can never be defeated.”

What you should know

ASUU had on February 14, 2022, embarked on a 4-week total and comprehensive strike to press home their unresolved demands on the federal government.

Some of the lecturers’ demands include funding for the revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances, and adoption of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a preferred payment option, instead of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and payment of promotion arrears.

Others are the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement and the resolution of inconsistencies in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The union on March 14, extended the industrial action by another 2 months, hinging it on the lack of seriousness on the part of the federal government to address the issues.

Several attempts at negotiations between the union and the federal government have proven futile with both sides accusing each other of insincerity and unseriousness.

ASUU on May 9, further extended its ongoing strike by another 12 weeks, to give the government enough time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.