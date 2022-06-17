In today’s dynamic economy, investors around the world are interested in investment opportunities that will guarantee a good return on investment (ROI) with minimal risk. This means proper risk assessment before building an investment portfolio.

An investment portfolio is a collection of financial assets owned by an investor, which may include: stocks, bonds, mutual funds, private funds, property funds, exchange-traded funds, etc. The expectation is that these assets would grow in value and earn good returns over time.

Investment companies provide customers with access to some or all of these asset classes.

There are different approaches to building an investment portfolio. A growth portfolio focuses on investments that offer higher returns but involve higher risk. This could include buying shares in newer companies with better growth potential than older ones. An income portfolio is designed to generate extra cash for the investor by focusing on delivering regular income from investments; rather than potential capital gains. For instance, buying blue-chip stocks that pay out good dividends rather than buying shares with the hope of selling; when the share price increases. A value portfolio reflects the ‘buy low, sell high approach. The strategy here is to pick stocks that are trading for less than what they are worth, creating the opportunity for significant capital appreciation when the share price rises to where it should be. This approach is common during tough economic times; businesses struggling to survive are often willing to sell below market value to stay in business.

Whatever approach you are taking to building an investment portfolio, Halo Financial Services offers a diverse array of investments to suit your needs. Poised to make a difference in the financial services ecosystem, Halo also offers more than investments. The company provides a full suite of financial services, including banking, savings plans, credit, financial advisory, and more.

While highlighting some of the investment opportunities Halo offers, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer Halo Financial Services Limited, Nnenna Onyewuchi said, “There are many factors to consider when building an investment portfolio. The investor must think about their risk tolerance, financial goals, and timing – when they want to get their money back. It is also important to diversify. The global economy is quite volatile right now; there are a lot of opportunities within that. But also, risk. Building a portfolio that balances long and short-term investments, higher-risk vehicles with surer bets, and even adding offshore assets can be beneficial in the long run.’

She added, ‘We’ve invested heavily in building a team of financial experts. They understand the market dynamics, have extensive experience with wealth management and are focused on finding the best investment opportunities for our customers. Whether they are first-time investors or financially sophisticated.’

Halo offers a diverse selection of investment options, including mutual funds (both Naira and Dollar denominated), local and US equities, and an array of private funds for investments in commodities, real estate, and more. Halo also offers active portfolio management by wealth experts. Understanding that information is critical to helping investors make the right decisions, Halo offers educational content to help investors better understand, and evaluate, the options available to them.

Building a strong investment portfolio can be a delicate exercise, particularly for a new investor. Having an experienced and reliable financial partner makes it easier and less risky. Halo focuses on providing services to communities: small or large groups of people who come together for a common purpose. This could be as large as a church congregation or as small as five friends. By bringing people together, Halo lowers the barrier for individuals to participate in larger ticket investments. Regarding investments, Halo makes it easy for communities to learn and earn together.