The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has revealed that it has received bids from 45 local meter manufacturers who want to take part in the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) and is currently reviewing them.

This is as the power sector regulator says it will commence the second phase (Phase One) of the programme in August 2022. The programme had earlier been scheduled to begin by the first quarter of 2022.

This was made known by NERC’s Commissioner for Finance and Management Service, Mr Nathan Shatti, at an interactive session with journalists after the Second Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) meeting on Wednesday in Lagos.

Shatti said the procurement process for the second phase started in early 2022, adding that NERC was currently reviewing the capacity of the manufacturers.

What the NERC Commissioner is saying

Shatti in his statement said, “Our target is to install four million meters for customers. From our experience in phase zero, we want to make sure that the manufacturers can deliver before allocation is made.

“I am sure that we will be able to finish the assessment by the end of this month and it will be finalised by the Procurement Implementation Unit.

“We are hoping that before the end of August, we will begin to see meters from our local manufacturers going to the electricity Distribution Companies and then to end-user customers.”

What you should know

The NMMP was initiated by the federal government to close the metering gap in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry and ensure that consumers are billed appropriately for the electricity they consume by installing meters free of charge in household and business premises.

The scheme which has helped increase private sector participation through investing in local meter assembly, manufacturing and installation, is also expected to assist in reducing collection losses, while at the same time, increase financial flows to achieve 100% market remittance obligation of the DisCos.

Part of the objectives also include the elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, improving network monitoring capability and provision of data for market administration and investment decision-making.

The Phase Zero (first phase) of the NMMP was flagged off on October 30, 2020, with about 980,000 electricity customers installed with free prepaid meters under the phase.