YouTube said it has crossed over 1.5 billion monthly logged-in viewers of its YouTube Short; a rival of TikTok, less than two years after it was launched.

The figure shows that YouTube Short has gained more users compared to its rival TikTok which announced 1 billion monthly users in September 2021.

With the launch of the short, YouTube said that channels that upload both long-form videos and Shorts are seeing longer overall watch time and subscriber growth compared with creators who only upload long-form videos.

Projecting a continuous growth in the product, Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, said “while we’re still at the beginning of our journey with Shorts, we know the product will continue to be an integral part of the YouTube experience moving forward.”

What you should know

Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet CEO, in April had stated that YouTube Shorts was averaging 30 billion views per day, up four times from a year ago. The company said YouTube has been testing ads in Shorts and is focused on closing the gap with traditional YouTube ads over time.

With the surge in YouTube Shorts usage, YouTube has identified a growing class of multiformat creators who use short- and long-form video, live streaming and audio together to maximize their audience reach.

Tara Walpert Levy, haul YouTube’s VP of the Americas, “Long-form content remains the best way for YouTubers to develop and engage viewers over the long but YouTube Shorts offers an exciting new way to be a part of a viewer’s journey and to introduce themselves and their whole portfolio to new audiences.”