Aluminium Extrusion Plc has announced a final dividend payment of N0.05 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary shares for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

This dividend payment will be subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and appropriate withholding tax.

According to the disclosure filed with the Exchange (NGX), shareholders are to ensure their names have been registered in the Register of Members at the qualification date of May 27, 2022.

At a date to be announced, the dividend which amounts to N10 million will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, May 27th 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is GTL Registrars & Data Solutions Limited, and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc has 219,956,000 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N1.58 billion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on the 10th of June, 2022 at N7.20 per share and closed at N7.20 per share.

What you should know

Aluminium Extrusion Plc (ALEX Plc.) had recently released its Q1 2022 financial results for the period ended 31 March, 2022, reporting a profit of N11.25 million, representing an 81% decline year on year. Revenue of N532 million was reported in the full-year period compared to N679 million in the same period of 2021.

Earnings per share was recorded as N0.05 kobo against N0.27 kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have remained unchanged from N7.20 at the beginning of the year to N7.20 as at the time of writing this report.