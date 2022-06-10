The Lagos State Government has moved to address the challenges of the rapid growth of Lekki with the inauguration of a technical committee on the review of the Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan (2021-2041), one of the four important growth corridors in the State.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who inaugurated the committee on Thursday in Alausa, Ikeja, said the step is part of the process towards achieving the Greater Lagos project.

The Commissioner, who was represented by Director, Technical Services Department in the Ministry, Tpl. Bola Aliu, said the review became necessary for control of spatial activities due to sporadic increase in physical development within the sub-region.

What the Lagos State Commissioner of Physical Planning and Urban Development is saying

Salako said, “The review of the Operative Development Plan is in tandem with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the administration as stipulated in the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Law 2019 (as amended). The Law allows for the amendment/review of Plans every five years.”

He revealed that the project was awarded to Messrs Mepas and Prodel Nigeria Limited, a firm of physical planning and development experts, and solicited the active cooperation and support of the technical committee members in order to provide relevant and timely information that will help the consultant deliver the plan on schedule.

Review to address physical planning challenges associated with rapid growth

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Director, Regional and Master Plan Department, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Oladeinde Lateef Olawale, stated that the dynamic growth rate and development of the Lekki axis, which plays host to growth pole developments such as the Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refineries, the proposed Lekki Deep Sea Port and Lagos International Airport, has led to an increased demand of infrastructural facilities to cater for residents in the sub-region.

He said, “The review will address the challenges and correct existing physical problems of rapid urbanisation, infrastructural deficit and development pressure, through urban planning and management, leading to sustainable growth. I must also say that the review process will ensure all the identified lapses in the extant plan (2013-2033) are adequately attended to.’’

He noted that the review of the plan will not be completed without the inauguration of the Technical Committee that will drive the project and legitimise input by participating MDAs.

Team of 15 experts to execute the project

The Lead Consultant on the project, Tpl. Victor Emdin, stated that since Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu came into office, there has been an aggressive policy to push physical planning to the front burner of the administration’s activities, describing it as noteworthy.

He said, “A team comprising more than fifteen experts have been assembled to undertake the exercise designed to identify problems such as chaotic traffic, poor intra-state and inter-state connectivity, poor environmental management – refuse collection and disposal, poor drainage and flooding system. We are currently liaising with MDAs in order to properly undertake the review that will ensure a legacy performance for all stakeholders.’’