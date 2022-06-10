Data compiled by Snapshot Labs, shared by Electric Capital Engineer Emre Caliskan, reveals that the total number of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), alongside the number of governance proposals put forward and the number of votes cast, have all seen astounding 800% growth over the past 12 months.

Simply put, DAOs are member-owned communities without centralized leadership. You can think of them as an internet-native business that’s collectively owned and managed by its members. They have built-in treasuries that no one has the authority to access without the approval of the group. Decisions are governed by proposals and voting to ensure everyone in the organization has a voice.

The data highlighted that DAO numbers have increased by 757%, from 700 in May 2021 to 6,000 now. The number of proposals has increased by 745%, and the number of total votes has increased by 525% over the past 12 months, from 448,000 to 3.7 million.

What you should know

Snapshot is a decentralized governance participation portal where DAO members can propose new initiatives and vote on them, the data was compiled in collaboration with Electric Capital, a Web3 investment firm.

While the findings look promising for decentralized governance models, the increase in participation was driven by just a small handful of the most active DAOs. New proposals mostly came from just 10% of DAOs, while 60% of DAOs have had three or fewer proposals since their inception.

Nevertheless, the overall growth is an impressive show of confidence in the DAO structure.

Rival DAO tracking tool DeepDAO has slightly different figures and shows there are only 4,833 DAOS as of June 10.

Caliskan attributed the increase in new proposals to the popularity and wide coverage of Constitution DAO. It was an organization set up last November with the intent of buying an original copy of the US Constitution. The DAO was outbid at the last moment, but it proved the power such organizations can have.

According to DeepDAO, PancakeSwap and Decentraland are the two top DAOs by proposal count with 3,300 and 1,200 respectively. Only the top 72 organizations have at least 100 proposals as of the time of writing.

Despite the overall promising numbers in DAO growth, a June 7 draft bill from the US Senate could curtail their growth if no changes are made to it. It initially calls for all crypto projects to register with the government and reveal the identities of their users and founders.