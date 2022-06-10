Legendary rapper and inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Jay-Z, joins forces with the founder of Twitter and Cash App, Jack Dorsey, to launch “The Bitcoin Academy,” an educational program advocating for the democratic vision that “education is power.”

This program is exclusively available for residents of the Marcy Project public housing complex in New York City. The program will commence on June 22 and run until September 7 with options for both in-person and online attendance. The free educational program is designed to enhance access to financial information and promote inclusive opportunities.

The program will be instructed by Lamar Wilson of the Black Bitcoin Billionaire and Najah J. Roberts of the Crypto Blockchain Plug. The specific details of the lessons are limited at this time, but topics surrounding the necessity, utility and vision for Bitcoin as well as general financial literature are all expected.

What you should know

The program is available for children between the ages of five to 17. They are also encouraged to join the “Crypto Kids Camp” on two of the Saturday events, while adult attendees will receive a portable WiFi hotspot device, a one-year limited data plan and a smartphone, if required.

Dorsey said he was inspired by the results of Bitcoin initiatives that have supported a small section of African and Central and South American populations.

Dorsey also stated that the overarching goal is “to prove that making powerful tools more available to people enables them to build greater independence.”

Settling potential fears of favouritism, or maximalism towards the leading cryptocurrency asset, Dorsey expressed that the program aims to go beyond the teaching of Bitcoin to conversations surrounding “long-term thinking, local economies and self-confidence.”

Dorsey took to Twitter to explain why program is important to him by stating, “bitcoin is becoming a critical tool for many in Africa and Central and South America. We believe the same potential exists within communities in the US. Our goal is to prove that making powerful tools more available to people enables them to build greater independence.

“Education is where we start. This isn’t just about bitcoin…it’s about long-term thinking, local economies, and self-confidence. Courses are free to all Marcy residents, including kids. And to make it even easier we’re providing devices and data plans for all who need it.”

Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z are both vocally conscious figures within the cryptocurrency and Web3 landscape. Dorsey has made strides in spotlighting crypto across the Block and Cash App, while Carter is synonymous with his CryptoPunk avatar and passion for artistic autonomy on the blockchain. The duo co-own a multi-million-dollar music record label called Tidal, which hinted at a desire to integrate nonfungible tokens (NFTs) onto its streaming service last year.