Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and others for clinching the presidential tickets of their respective parties.

The former president disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening, urging them to prioritize the peace and stability of Nigeria as they commence the 2023 elections.

This comes as the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, stated that the leadership of the NLC and TUC has given its full support to the processes that produced HE Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

What they are saying

Jonathan stated that “I congratulate the winners of the various primaries across the political spectrum, particularly Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who has won the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the flagbearers of other parties that have also concluded their primaries.

“Your emergence as the flagbearers of your parties after submitting yourselves to a rigorous selection and election processes demonstrates your belief and interest in the progress of our nation.”

He urged that as they progress towards the electioneering campaigns, it is important that the issues confronting the country and credible solutions take centre stage.

“I urge you to conduct your campaigns in a manner devoid of acrimony, divisiveness, and treachery so that at the end of the day, Nigeria will win; democracy will triumph, and humanity will be better for it.

“As I have always said, no ambition is worth the life of another. As candidates, you must eschew violence and acts that will encourage any form of bloodletting or exacerbate the national fault lines,” he said, citing that all leaders, especially politicians, prioritize the peace and stability of our nation as they commence the activities of 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, the NLC President, Wabba also debunked reports that there are other factions of the Labour Party in Nigeria, stating that “There is only one Labour Party in Nigeria. For the purpose of public education and clarity, we will take a recourse to history. The Labour Party is the creation and offspring of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). ”

“The leadership of the NLC and TUC gave our full support to the processes that produced Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Nigerians, especially workers, youths, and women attended the presidential primary of the Labour Party in their thousands and were thoroughly satisfied with the outcome of the same,” he added.