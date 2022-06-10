The office of President Muhammadu Buhari stated that the just concluded presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is one the most competitive and peaceful in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the media aide to President Buhari, on Thursday evening.

The Presidency also praised Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman, Progressives Governors Forum, for the role he played in the success of the primaries.

Shehu said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has described the just concluded presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as one the most competitive and peaceful in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.

“In a letter addressed to Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman, Progressives Governor Forum, the President commended the role he played in the success of the primary that produced the standard-bearer of the party in the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Buhari in the statement said he was pleased to see how you were very professional and efficient in handling the sensitive political position of Chairman Progressives Governors Forum

“The party primaries were peacefully conducted and the delegates have selected the candidate to carry the APC flag in the 2023 Presidential Primaries.

“‘In the past 7 years in government, we have achieved a lot. However, we have a lot more to do. The APC project is far from over and we need all of you to come together to ensure our progressive journey to peace and prosperity is sustained.

“Our candidate, His Excellency, Sen, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is no stranger to you. He is our friend and brother. We know his commitment, his track record, and his capacity to lead our party to success. So now is the time for all of us to come together and march forward s we did in 2015, to a convincing APC victory,” Buhari added.

Meanwhile, Nairametrics reported earlier that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, while congratulating Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the victory, called on the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unite behind the party’s presidential flagbearer.

He said “To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.

“As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party towards building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people.”